Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 413,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,863. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

