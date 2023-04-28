SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

