Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE remained flat at $38.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,225,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,237,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.