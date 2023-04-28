Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 35,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 224,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Savara Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 21.98 and a quick ratio of 21.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savara Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,493 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 97.0% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

