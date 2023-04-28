Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Schaeffler Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.