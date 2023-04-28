Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Shares Down 13%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,867% from the average session volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

