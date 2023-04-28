Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 821,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

