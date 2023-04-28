Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,614. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schneider National by 240.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

