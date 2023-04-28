Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

