Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $488,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 126,050.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock remained flat at $35.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1,049,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,535. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

