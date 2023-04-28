Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.7% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.