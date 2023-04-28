Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 10.8%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.52. 229,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 616,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Scilex Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

