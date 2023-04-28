SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCPL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

SciPlay Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.03 on Thursday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile



SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

