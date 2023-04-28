Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.69. 15,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.06. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

About First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.