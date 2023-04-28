Scotiabank Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

