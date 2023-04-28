ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
