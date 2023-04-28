Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 140,277 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

