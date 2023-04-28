Secret (SIE) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $6,995.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00138080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00622218 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,877.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

