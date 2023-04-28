Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 2%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.10. 287,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 327,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Semrush Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,295,366 over the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

