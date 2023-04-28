Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 972,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 1,351,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,742. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.