Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Up 12.5%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 173,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 133,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sernova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

