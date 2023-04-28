ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 92 Resources

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by equities researchers at 92 Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.10 and a 200 day moving average of $420.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 284.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

