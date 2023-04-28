SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 3.6%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 214,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 523,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $561.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

