Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lifted by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Shell by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,353. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

