Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Raised by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Shell by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,958. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

