Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.93) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 677 ($8.46) on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($10.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £280.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,761.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.22.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

