Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Decreases By 40.5%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,683,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 2,829,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.5 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at C$20.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.69. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of C$13.67 and a twelve month high of C$21.33.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

