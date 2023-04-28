Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Expands By 134.1%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the March 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $19.22.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
