Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Grows By 33.9%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

Shares of ANPC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 2,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.