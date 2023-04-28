Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Drops By 40.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

AMNF remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

