Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Decreases By 31.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 2,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.