Short Interest in ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Increases By 40.7%

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.8 days.

ATS Stock Performance

ATSAF stock remained flat at $41.34 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862. ATS has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Get ATS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ATSAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.