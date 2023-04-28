Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 53.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPF remained flat at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

