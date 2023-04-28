Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 53.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BTDPF remained flat at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
