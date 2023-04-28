Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 50.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of BDO Unibank stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $4.4543 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.29%. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BDO Unibank

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.