Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Decreases By 48.3%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Price Performance
Bergio International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,421. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Bergio International
