Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Decreases By 48.3%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

Bergio International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,421. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.