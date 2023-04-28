Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Decreases By 14.5%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Bilander Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

