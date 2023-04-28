Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Decreases By 66.7%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 18,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,211. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.