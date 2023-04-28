Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Declines By 33.3%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote stock remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

