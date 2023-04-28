Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 631.1%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,800 shares, an increase of 631.1% from the March 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CILJF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.95.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.