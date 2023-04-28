Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 410.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNSP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 426,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

