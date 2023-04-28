Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Drops By 66.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Data I/O by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of DAIO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 15,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.00.

About Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.