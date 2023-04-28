Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Drops By 33.4%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DMEHF traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 1.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.79. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12-month low of 1.09 and a 12-month high of 2.79.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

