Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Grows By 49.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 770,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,375. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

