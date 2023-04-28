Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Decreases By 14.0%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 102,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

