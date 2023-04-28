Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Decreases By 98.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 841,834 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

