Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Grows By 356.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 356.7% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BUG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 107,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.