Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Grows By 356.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 356.7% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
BUG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 107,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.24.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.