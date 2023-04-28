Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 77.3%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSML traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

