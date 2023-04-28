Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Expands By 50.0%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

