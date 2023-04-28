Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Expands By 50.0%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
