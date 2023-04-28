Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Decreases By 94.9%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

