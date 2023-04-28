Short Interest in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Grows By 23.6%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at N-able

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NABL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 105,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $95.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NABL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.